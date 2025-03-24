Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, are carrying out a cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar.

A joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and troops of Rising Star Corps in the general area of Saniyal Hiranagar on Sunday night, after the security forces received input regarding the presence of terrorists.

Taking to social media, X, Rising Star Corps, Indian Army wrote, "Based on Intelligence Input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress."

This comes after a firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua during a search operation by security forces.

"A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

