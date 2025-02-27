Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter intelligence wing on Thursday arrested a suspected terrorist, allegedly involved in terror funding, during a covert operation in Delhi.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), in a covert operation, arrested a terrorist from Delhi who was involved in terror funding and had links with terrorists of proscribed terror organisation(s) across the Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

The case is connected to providing logistics support to terrorists of proscribed terror organisation(s) active in Jammu and Kashmir by a variety of means, including providing or passing on funds for conducting terror activities, he added.

"This money was being routed through various means from across the LoC, then pushed into India through their couriers, which included arrested accused Parvez Ahmad Khan alias PK alias Sheikh Tajamul Islam alias Khalid, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar," the official said.

Khan was arrested in Delhi by a CIK investigating team in collaboration with the Delhi Police.

The operation was planned at the CIK headquarters a few days ago and the accused put under surveillance, the official said.

Khan had been evading arrest and planned to abscond from Delhi, he added.

"The arrest was made in compliance with a warrant of arrest issued by a competent court in Srinagar. The arrested terrorist will be produced before a competent court in Srinagar after his transit from Delhi to Srinagar for which transit remand has been obtained from a Delhi court," the official said.

Further arrests are expected in the case, he added.

