Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Srinagar Police has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

"Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law," the release asserted.

Earlier on Saturday, while acting swiftly on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army's 12 SIKH LI unit in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil (Samsha Behak forest region), falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kupwara and Police Post Machil.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including: five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one pistol round, and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition, a press release from Jammu and Kashmir police said. (ANI)

