Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) donated oxygen concentrators to NGOs working for COVID-19 patients.

"We are giving oxygen concentrators to local NGOs working for COVID patients. We will keep providing this equipment to them," GN Var, president, PSAJK told ANI.

He said, "We have shortlisted those NGOs which are working at the ground level and we give them oxygen concentrators. We already work with Kashmir Welfare Trust which has a very vast network of work for poor people."

Mir Muhammad Yaqoub, a representative from Help Poor Voluntarily Trust thanked the PSAJK for providing the oxygen concentrators. He said that in the coming month of winter here, the use of oxygen concentrators increases so it will be very useful for the people.

Irshad Ahmad, a representative from Darul Atta said, "These oxygen concentrators are much needed especially due to COVID-19. We thank the private schools association for this initiative. They understood how much it was required as many people have been suffering due to a shortage of oxygen concentrators." (ANI)

