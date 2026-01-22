Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over a tragic accident involving an Army vehicle in Doda district, which led to the death of 10 soldiers and injuries to an equal number of personnel.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the death of several of our brave soldiers and injuries to many others due to an army vehicle falling into a gorge in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely heartbreaking. I pay humble tribute to the martyrs and hope for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers."

He further added, "In this hour of grief, we all stand with the bereaved families of our valiant soldiers."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended condolences over the incident that claimed soldiers' lives.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, said, "Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, lauding the swift rescue and evacuation efforts."

According to official sources, the accident occurred when an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah.

The White Knight Corps stated, "In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment."

Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched by the Army and local administration teams. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment. (ANI)

