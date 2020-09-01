Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 717, while 525 new cases pushed the infection tally in the Union territory to 38,223, officials said.

They said 241 new cases of the infection were detected in Jammu region and 284 were from the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: MEA Confirms Chinese Aggression on Aug 31, Says Timely Action Thwarted Bid to Change Status Quo.

There are 8,022 active cases of the disease in the UT, while 29,484 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 121 new cases, followed by 95 in Srinagar district, they added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 32 Members of Same Family of Banda's Phuta Kuan Area Found COVID-19 Positive.

Among the fresh fatalities reported, four were from Jammu and 10 from the Kashmir valley. This has taken the death toll in the Union territory to 717, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)