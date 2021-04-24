Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 2,030 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory's total tally to 1,58,374 while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,126, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,194 were reported from the Kashmir division and 834 were from the Jammu division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 591, followed by 530 in Jammu and 180 in Baramulla.

There are 18,064 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir while 1,38,184 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

