Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,677 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,40,467, while 63 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,090 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,728 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,949 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 621 cases, followed by 404 in Srinagar district and 390 in Pulwama district.

The number of active cases dropped to 51,475 in the union territory, while 1,85,902 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory rose to 3,090 as 63 more people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

