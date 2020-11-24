Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 431 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,07,330 while 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours raised the toll to 1,651, officials said.

The Jammu division accounted for 253 of the fresh cases, while the Kashmir division recorded 178 new infections, they said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on November 26: 10 Trade Unions Call For Nationwide Protest Against Privatisation of Public Sector and Farm Laws.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 122 COVID-19 cases, followed by 84 in Srinagar.

There are 5,357 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, while 1,00,322 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Also Read | BJP Forged Alliance With AIMIM For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021? Screenshot of Fake Tweet Goes Viral, Here’s The Truth.

Four of the new deaths due to the coronavirus were from Jammu and six from the Kashmir region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)