Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 94 more COVID-19 cases, taking the toll to 1,23,946, even as one death due to the virus took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 29 were from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 38 cases followed by 29 in Jammu district.

While two districts in Kashmir -- Bandipora and Pulwama -- did not report any fresh cases, seven others had fresh cases in single digits.

In Jammu region, except for Jammu district, all nine other districts did not report any fresh cases, the officials said.

The number of active cases rose to 1,103 in the UT, while 1,20,914 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

There was one death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Kashmir region of the UT, the officials said adding the death toll rose to 1,929.

