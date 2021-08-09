Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 3,22,658, while one fresh death pushed the toll to 4,390, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 43 were from the Jammu Division and 65 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

Also Read | Singer Ashok Ojha's Latest Romantic Track 'Mujhko Mana Lena' With Alka Yagnik Will Leave the Fans in a Frenzy.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 20 cases, followed by 17 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases dipped to 1,311 in the union territory, while 3,16,957 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Also Read | The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: All You Need To Know About the Bill That Has Been Approved by Both Houses of Parliament.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,390 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 37 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh cases were reported since the last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)