Songs have the capability to touch your heart and soul. Just like poetry, a song can leave you immersed with love in abundance. That’s what singer Ashok Ojha’s soothing voice does to you. The singer is winning everyone’s heart for his newly released romantic track titled ‘Mujhko Mana Lena’. Along with Ashok, legendary singer, Alka Yagnik has crooned her soulful voice for the song. Starring Zain Imam and Khushi Chaudhary, the love song composed by Sugat Dhanvijay and penned by Tripurari.

Grown up listening to the evergreen songs of veteran singer Kishore Kumar, Ashok has worked on his art rigorously. While he comes from an engineering background, his love for music always kept him one step closer to the entertainment industry. His latest song was released on July 29 on the official YouTube channel of Saregama Music, and it has already clocked more than 2.6 million views so far.

Based in Australia, Ashok Ojha has always stuck to his roots. “Indian music cannot be defined in words. Its variety of music can make you emotional, happy, sad and will make you hit the dance floor according to your mood. It is the diversity and rich culture of India that is beautifully depicted in the Indian songs”, reveals Ojha. To keep his passion alive, Ashok Ojha has several times performed at local concerts in Melbourne.

After the super success of ‘Mujhko Mana Lena’, the singer is working on several other musical projects. He further went on to say, “The best thing is to record Indian songs even when you are away from your country. Nothing beats the essence of speaking Hindi in a foreign country.” Spreading love with his soulful voice, Ashok Ojha has rightly set the momentum of Hindi songs in Australia. On the work front, the singer is currently working on a few songs and our best wishes are with him for his forthcoming endeavours.