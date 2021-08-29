Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 3,25,148 and the death toll to 4,407, officials said.

Twenty-four of the new infections were reported in Jammu division and 145 in Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 65 new cases, followed by Baramulla with 35.

The number of active cases rose to 1,276 in the union territory, while 3,19,465 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The officials said there were 44 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as of now.

