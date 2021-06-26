Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 342 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Saturday, taking the union territory's infection tally to 3,14,316 and the death toll to 4,296.

Out of the fresh cases, 107 were from Jammu division and 235 from Kashmir division, officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 84 new cases of the infection, followed Pulwama with 29.

The number of active cases has dropped to 5,630 in the union territory, while 3,04,390 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

They said there were 29 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory at present.

