Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 5,720 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday.

According to the health bulletin, there are 34,882 active cases in the Union Territory and 1,877 recovered cases.

82,903 COVID-19 samples were collected on Friday.

Out of the 4,994 dedicated beds, 466 beds are occupied, taking the percentage of beds occupancy to 9.33 per cent.

39,460 vaccine doses of COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

