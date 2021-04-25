Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,381 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,60,755, while 21 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours took the toll to 2,147, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 848 were from the Jammu Division and 1,533 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 748 cases, followed by 449 in Jammu district and 200 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 19,558 in the union territory, while 1,39,050 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

