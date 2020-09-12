Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,698 new COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's tally to 52,410, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 864, officials said.

It is for the 10th time in as many days that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

"The UT recorded 1,698 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 838 in Jammu and 860 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

This is the highest single-day spike in the union territory so far, they said.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 52,410.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by 250 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 16,261 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 35,285 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Ten more people infected with coronavirus died in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Friday -- six in the Jammu region and four in the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

With this, the death toll in the union territory has climbed to 864.

