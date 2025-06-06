Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Security has been heightened at the Udhampur Railway Station ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Katra on Friday during wich he will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, and flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Katra and Srinagar.

Ahead of flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar on June 6, marking the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that key infrastructure projects worth Rs 46,000 crores, which are being inaugurated, will have a positive impact on people's lives.

In a post on X, PM Modi on Thursday shared, "Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth Rs 46,000 crores are being inaugurated, which will have a very positive impact on people's lives. In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in a challenging terrain."

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project ensures all-weather connectivity and the Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and create livelihood opportunities," he further added.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected the Katra railway station and the Vande Bharat train.

CM Omar Abdullah said, "If I tell you that I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, it will still not be enough. This rail project began when I was in the 7th or 8th class. Now, even my children have started working after completing school and college. But, better late than never...tomorrow PM will inaugurate the Vande Bharat services and it will benefit us...whenever highway gets blocked, the airlines start selling tickets of Rs 5,000 for Rs 20,000, such issues will be solved from now on."

He further said that horticulture produce would be easily sent to the market.

"This project has set many records. The Chenab Bridge is higher than the Eiffel Tower. Anji Khad Bridge is the longest cable-stayed railway bridge in the country. There are many tunnels between Katra and Banihal. The project will be a boost for the economy and tourism. Now it will take 4 hours from Srinagar to Katra. We will ensure a successful Amarnath Yatra," he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "In 2014, when PM Modi took oath as PM, the work on this bridge had almost stopped. There were controversies about the tallest bridge in the world as well, whether it would be possible to build such a bridge and whether it would be safe. There would be ease of travel and ease of business. Within 3 hours, you can reach Srinagar from here. The rush on the highway will reduce. This will become a part of Viksit Bharat."

On Thursday, the Northern Railway announced the commencement of regular services of the Vande Bharat Express trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, which will start on June 7.

The services will operate six days a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination.

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 were introduced on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, with an intermediate halt at Banihal. The trains were set to operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. (ANI)

