Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) Devotees thronged the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as Sharad Navratri commenced amid tight security on Thursday, officials said.

A 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi, to mark the first day of Navratri.

Also Read | A Total of 18 People, Including a Nigerian National, Have Been Arrested in the Case … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

During the nine-day-long festival, hundreds of pilgrims from across the country are expected to pay obeisance at the shrine amid Covid protocols, the officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the local administration for the devotees.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Moon Sighted in India, Pakistan, Eid Milad Un Nabi to be Observed on October 19.

"Shat Chandi Mahayagya”, organised by the Board at the shrine, commenced on Thursday on the first day of Navratri amid chanting of Vedic mantras, the officials said.

K K Sharma, member Shrine Board and Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the Board, and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)