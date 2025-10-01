Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Sopore Police conducted search operations at the residences of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-linked individuals in Zaloora, Sopore, in its continued efforts to dismantle the separatist-terror ecosystem and maintain peace and security.

According to the police release, the searches were carried out at the houses of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, son of Abdul Rahim Bhat, and Tanveer Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Jabbar Dar, both of whom hail from Zaloora, Sopore, on Tuesday.

The operations were conducted in connection with FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), after obtaining valid search warrants from the competent Court of Law.

During the searches, incriminating material linked to the proscribed organisation was recovered and seized for further investigation. The process was carried out in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, ensuring complete legal compliance and transparency.

These raids form part of the Sopore Police's ongoing investigations aimed at unearthing and dismantling networks involved in separatist and terror-linked activities. Such measures are crucial to preventing radical ideology, safeguarding public order, and protecting national sovereignty.

Sopore Police reiterates its firm resolve that no element attempting to disturb peace and stability will be spared. Strong action, in strict accordance with the law, will continue against those associated with banned organisations or trying to revive separatist-terrorist networks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a search operation in the Hornag-Watkash forest area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Army, the joint operation was carried out by troops of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) as part of a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the dense forest belt on Monday.

During the search, security personnel recovered war-like stores and other paraphernalia from the site. The items included bags, clothes, digging tools and a gas cylinder, which were seized from the hideout. Further details awaited. (ANI)

