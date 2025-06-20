Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): A 15-day special self-defence camp for girls is currently underway in Jammu, organised by the Rashtriya Sewika Samiti. Around 60 girls from various districts of the Jammu region are participating in the training program, which aims to empower them with essential self-defence skills.

The camp includes training in stick combat (Dandh) and karate (Niyudha) to help the girls protect themselves in challenging situations. Pankaja, the organiser of the camp, emphasised the importance of such training for girls in Jammu and Kashmir, given the region's circumstances.

"Girls in Jammu and Kashmir need this kind of training to boost their confidence and enable them to handle any adverse situation effectively," Pankaja told ANI.

She said training is particularly concentrated on teaching self-defence using everyday household items in emergencies.

"We are working to teach self-defence and boost confidence among women. During this summer vacation, we are organising such camps across the country. In Jammu and Kashmir, this 15-day camp is being conducted with participation from women across various districts. We are training them on how to protect themselves using everyday household items," she said.

In addition to physical training, the participants are also being taught moral values and discipline during the 15-day camp to instil a sense of responsibility and self-control in their daily lives.

Earlier, in an effort to empower local youth and prepare them for upcoming Territorial Army (TA) recruitment rallies, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit, based in Bhaderwah launched a pre-recruitment training programme in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative is part of the Army's broader mission to empower and engage youth from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir by preparing them for a career in the armed forces. The training aims to enhance the physical fitness, discipline, and overall readiness of participants to meet the rigorous demands of the recruitment process.

The Army conducted screening and recruitment training for youth enrolment in the Indian Army at Bhaderwah.

An Army official overseeing the training said, "This programme is not only a pathway to employment for our youth but also a step toward strengthening national integration and channelising their energy in a positive direction."

"The pre-recruitment training aimed to provide physical conditioning and written examination preparation for youth aspiring to join the Indian Army from remote areas of Doda District," the officer added.

Local youth have shown enthusiastic participation in the training, expressing gratitude for the Army's support. A large number of aspiring youths participated in the training session and appreciated the Army for such a great initiative. (ANI)

