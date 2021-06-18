Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Offering respite from the stressful cancer treatment, Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-E-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar (SKIMS) has set up a toy library for their paediatric oncology ward.

The toy library is filled with toys, building blocks, talking toys and other games for the children.

Dr Faisal Guru, a paediatric oncologist and in charge of the toy library said, "The motive behind the initiative was to provide a healthy and positive environment to the cancer kids, because they have a lot of free time during the long duration of their treatment, and would always be depressed otherwise.'

"This room gives them a little positivity and makes them forget that they are on such heavy drugs or chemotherapy for that part of the day. We let the children paint, read, write or do whatever they want to do in the room, even if all they want is to just sit here," he added.

This first of its kind initiative in the Kashmir valley began as a thought of the oncology department and was turned to reality with the help of the Nargis Dutt Foundation. The foundation helped the hospital to collaborate with Hasbro India, which funded toys for the library.

This playroom helps children with cancer to deal with the physical pain and mental stress of the dreadful disease. It allows them to play, explore and feel like normal healthy kids for at least a short duration.

Professor Gul Muhammad, the Head of Department (HOD), Oncology said, "The toy library supports the psychological health of children and reduces the need for psychotherapy post-treatment."

"Since the cancer treatment is usually prolonged, it allows them to happy and to have something to look forward to during the day. Just coming to the room to colour or paint is a therapy in itself," he added.

Appreciating the hospital administration's initiative, Reyaz Lone, father of patient of paediatric oncology ward said, "It is a very nice initiative and it allows the children to think something other than the already depressing treatment. It also allows the child to adjust better to the environment as they are away from their families and home."

"The medicines and the hospital wards are very stressful for the children, and this initiative helps them to have a change of mood and reduces their stress," he added. (ANI)

