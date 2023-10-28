Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur Joginder Singh on Friday reviewed law and order in the district during a meeting with senior police officials, a press release said.

All supervisory officers and Station House Officers/ICPPs posted in the district attended it.

Also Read | Bangladeshi Woman Sent to Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India With Lover.

The release said that additional SP Udhampur Anwar-ul-Haq presented a PowerPoint presentation of the law & order and crime situation of the district and appraised the chair about the issues/challenges that are on priority of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per the statement, SSP Singh has stressed upon the officers to work with diligence and to "maintain the highest level of integrity".

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel May Suggest Re-Criminalising Adultery and Same-Sex Activity.

Besides he has asked officers to "reach out to the people" and "resolve their issues" pertaining to the police department, the release added.

"The core areas of policing such as eradication of the menace of drugs, militancy, upholding rule of law which has a bearing on the society has to be accorded top priority," SSP Singh added.

"Besides this, the people's problems are required to be attended to on priority and to ensure access to the public at all times," he added.

The official release informed that SSP Singh further underscored the "role of police in uploading the rule of law" and "for a crime-free society". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)