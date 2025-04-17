Aligarh (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A student body has criticised the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration for issuing a show-cause notice to Zubair Altaf Reshi, a PhD scholar from Jammu and Kashmir, who reportedly flagged alleged financial irregularities involving an AMU official.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nasir Khuehami, the national president of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association that claims to represent students from the union territory at the national level, termed the university's action "an attempt to crush dissent and curtail freedom of expression".

Khuehami alleged that Reshi, who also serves as the national spokesperson of the student body, was threatened with "dire consequences" if he continued to highlight such issues.

"This is not just about one student or one incident. It raises serious questions about student's rights, institutional accountability, and the right to speak up against the wrongdoings in universities," Khuehami said.

The association also sought urgent intervention in the matter by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

No senior AMU official has responded publicly to the allegations so far.

