Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Three people, including a relative, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district earlier this month, a spokesperson said here on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad was shot dead near his home in Pulwama district on the intervening night of June 16 and 17. His body was found in a paddy field.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Husband in Agra, Dies; 3 Arrested.

Accused Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal, Tawkeer Manzoor and Owais Mushtaq, all residents of Samboora Pampore, are the officer's neighbours. In fact, Manzoor is his nephew, the spokesperson said.

They allegedly killed Ahmad at the behest of terrorist Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo, who was killed in the Tujjan Pulwama encounter on June 21, the spokesperson added.

Also Read | West Bengal: Depressed Man Who Jumped off 8th Floor of Kolkata Hospital Dies.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were called for questioning and the three suspects were zeroed in on. Their role in the killing was proved, he said.

Incriminating materials, a pistol and ammunition have been recovered from their possession and further investigation is underway, he said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar has appreciated the police team that solved the case, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)