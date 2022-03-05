Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Border Security Force on Saturday reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Entire World Will Have to Pay the Price, If Their Economies Are Affected.

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF said.

Further details to follow. (ANI)

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)