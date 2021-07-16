Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): A suspicious bag was found in Bhimber Gali area of Poonch following which traffic movement was suspended on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Friday morning, said the police.

Other details are awaited.

This comes around three weeks after a suspicious bag, which triggered a bomb scare, was found in the Lasjan bypass area in Srinagar. According to the bomb disposal squad, the bag which was found in Srinagar on June 24, was empty. (ANI)

