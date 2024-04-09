Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A taxi driver was injured after terrorists fired at him in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday night, police said.

According to the District Police Shopian, a taxi driver was fired upon by terrorists in the Heerpora area of Shopian and was admitted to a hospital.

Also Read | TMC Delegation Meets West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Abhishek Banerjee Slams EC for Detention of Party Leaders in Delhi.

The search operation to nab the terrorists is on, the police added.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Install GPS Location Tracking System in Vehicles Used for LS Polls.

Earlier on February 16, a terrorist associate was arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Lalpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kupwara Shobhit Saxena, while speaking to ANI said that a joint naka was laid by Kupwara Police, Army and CRPF at Gundimacher Bridge.

He further said that during checking, a suspicious movement of one person carrying a white-coloured bag, coming from Lalpora towards Gundmacher was observed.

He further said that one pistol, a few rounds of bullets and a few grenades had been recovered from the possession of the accused.

"We apprehended one suspected person and found one pistol, a few rounds of bullets and a few grenades from him. We took him to the police station for further investigation. A mobile phone was also recovered," he said.

Saxena further said that an FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)