Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): The terrorist who was killed in an encounter in Bandipora district has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Wussan Pattan, the police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, resident of Wussan Pattan, Baramulla. He exfiltrated in the year 2018 and remained there for 3 years and 6 months before infiltrating back in the last week of April," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Directs Officials to Conduct Special Vigil in Communally Sensitive Areas.

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. As many as three magazines and one AK rifle was recovered in the encounter, the police said.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Bihar: 12 Juveniles Escape from Remand Home in Purnea.

Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Bemina area of Srinagar. Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)