Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): Three Indian Army personnel on Thursday succumbed to injuries received while neutralising two terrorists carrying out a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning.

However, the Army managed to foil a suicide bomb attack on its base here and killed both the terrorists.

The martyred persons were shifted to medical facilities for further treatment, Army officials said here.

"In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide bomb attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists have been killed while three own troops have lost their lives. Operations in progress," Indian Army officials told ANI.

"One Officer along with two other jawans is injured in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment," the sources said.

16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised, they added.

The suicide bomb attack on the company operating base of a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Pargal located in the Darhal area of Rajouri looks like an attempt to carry out a Uri-like attack where terrorists had infiltrated the Army camp and killed 19 soldiers.

The attempt to infiltrate the Army camp took place days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration in the country.

Notably, the attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

"All the three hiding LeT terrorists neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification is yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered. A big success for us" said a tweet by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir. (ANI)

