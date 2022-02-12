Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl here, police said on Saturday.

Police station Bemina received a complaint from a man on Friday that his minor daughter has been abducted by unidentified persons, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Performing Against Australia Gives You Recognition, Says Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.

A special team was constituted which acted swiftly and rescued the missing girl from TRC Srinagar, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal Stages Protest at KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut Joints, Hyundai, Kia Motors Showrooms in Ahmedabad Against ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ Supporting Post on Social Media.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the girl was kidnapped by three persons and was also sexually assaulted, he said.

Raids were conducted at several locations and all the three accused involved in the commission of the crime were arrested, the spokesman said.

He identified them as Basit Ali, Irfan Ahmad Najar, both residents of Fruit Mandi in Parimpora, and Firdous Ahmad Angher, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam.

Necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out and the girl was handed over to her legal heirs, the spokesman said.

The car used in the commission of this heinous crime has been seized, he said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)