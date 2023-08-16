Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): The revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, marked a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir with the UT undergoing a remarkable transformation.

The recent Tiranga Yatra, where hundreds of enthusiastic youths waved the tricolour, shattered long-held misconceptions about the aspirations of Kashmiri youth. The tide of change has ushered in an era of peace, prosperity, and development after two decades of militancy.

For years, the narrative of 'Azadi' had been skillfully propagated by Pakistan-sponsored proxies, leaving many to believe that the youth of Kashmir yearned for secession.

The chants of "Vande Bharat" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" during the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar exposed the myth.

The youth, lured by false promises, now stand united in their commitment to a prosperous and integrated Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

The path to this transformation has been arduous, marked by both political and economic reforms. The decision to abrogate Article 370 signalled the beginning of a new era.

The region beset with unrest, strikes, and stone pelting, is witnessing the return to normalcy.

Schools, colleges, and universities remain open without any disturbance in a newly founded stability.

Over one crore tourists thronged the valley in 2022. Experts attribute this surge to the bold decision of August 5, 2019.

The New Industrial Policy 2021 has attracted investments worth Rs 2200 crores, creating over 10,000 jobs in just one year. Such an economic infusion had not been witnessed since 1947, a testimony to the newfound trust in the region's potential.

Panchayat and block development council elections have witnessed huge participation, reflecting the growing engagement and empowerment of local communities.

Security too has witnessed a remarkable improvement. The crackdown on corruption, the elimination of top militant commanders, and the focus on generating employment opportunities have knelt a death blow of insurgency.

The loss of civilian lives has been minimized, signalling a shift toward a more stable and secure region.

Detractors who had exploited the youth for their own ulterior motives have been exposed and taken to task.

The acknowledgement of the new ground reality, by the IAS officer Shah Faesal, reflects the sentiments of a changing generation.

The integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country has cemented the region's place in the national fabric.

The Tiranga Yatra marks the journey from 'Azadi' to 'Progress' that the youth of Kashmir have chosen to embark upon.

The myth of separatism has been shattered, paving the way for a brighter future where the tricolour shines as a beacon of hope, unity, and development. The past four years have been a testament to the power of visionary decisions, collective resolve, and the unwavering spirit of a people who have chosen to march forward toward a future of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

