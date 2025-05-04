Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's top cop VK Birdi on Sunday reviewed the security in the Valley in the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack last month.

"IGP Kashmir V K Birdi held a joint security review meeting today at PCR Kashmir, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and CAPFs," a police spokesman said.

The IGP was briefed by the officers about the overall security scenario, focussing mainly on the existing challenges in the Valley.

"The discussions focused on intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response preparedness, and inter-agency coordination," the spokesman said.

The IGP Kashmir underlined the need to bolster synergy among all security and intelligence agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operational readiness.

The joint security review meeting underscored the commitment of all security and intelligence agencies to work in close coordination to maintain peace and stability in the Kashmir Valley, the spokesman said.

