Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): A Traffic Police personnel have been injured after terrorists fired upon him in Rajouri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The police personnel has been shifted to a hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

