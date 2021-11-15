Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir is transforming at an unprecedented scale and speed, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday, and asserted that improving people's living standards and reforming rural and urban infrastructure were the top-most priorities of his administration.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union territory is empowering those who were discriminated against in the past, he said.

"Jammu and Kashmir is transforming at an unprecedented scale and speed. Improving people's living standards, reforming rural and urban infrastructure and unlocking the potential of women and youth from marginalised sections is our top-most priority," the L-G said.

Participating in the first 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' to mark the celebration of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary here, he said the sacrifices and contributions of the tribal community in the independence struggle are immense, incomparable and invaluable.

The L-G said the prime minister has extended equal rights to a large population of tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir through his historic decision to implement the Forests Rights Act 2006.

