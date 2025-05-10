Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid the Pakistan army's continuous targeting of civilian infrastructure in India, a Turkish Kamikaze drone was recovered in a village in Naushera area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to an Indian official, Pakistan attempted drone intrusions at many locations of India's western border, and these drones were possibly of Turkish origin, likely to test Indian air defences.

Also Read | 'Don't Use Civil Defence Air Raid Siren Sound in Programmes': Government to News Channels in Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Meanwhile, Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones were recovered in Punjab's Amritsar, which were launched by Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, as per defence officials.

The attacks were launched in several civilian areas of the region, leaving their lives endangered. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army Air Defence guns at 5 am as the drones were destroyed in the air itself, as per the defence officials.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Fired High-Speed Missile, Tried To Hit Health Facilities, Schools but Was Thwarted’: India Slams Escalation Bid in Special Briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' (Watch Videos).

Pakistan launched Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones in Amritsar, Punjab, endangering the residential areas of Punjab. The attempt was thwarted by Army Air Defence guns at 5 AM today, destroying the same in the air. The drone was aimed at targeting civilian areas and innocent civilians," defence officials said in their statement.

Earlier, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning, in the wake of Pakistan's blatant drone attacks against civilians across several locations in India.

Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt. Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were also recovered by the locals in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday.

The Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7's Operation Sindoor resulted in the elimination of high-profile terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including Maulana Yusuf Azhar, wanted for the IC-814 hijacking, sources told ANI.

According to sources, targets also included key figures involved in radical indoctrination, weapons training, and the coordination of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Details from the source further revealed that the funeral sessions of some of the targets were also attended by top officials in the Pakistani Army, Police as well as the government, which exhibits Pakistan's false claims of not nurturing terrorist hideouts in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)