Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): Two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's frontal affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, said police.

The police said that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes.

"01 more terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals and linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes," Kashmir Zone Police quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today. (ANI)

