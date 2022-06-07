Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been neutralized by security forces during an encounter at the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Tuesday, of which one was from Pakistan, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Pakistani terrorist goes by the code name Tufail, whereas the second terrorist killed has been identified as Ishtiaq Lone from Tral.

Also Read | Fire Guts UCO Bank’s Record Room Inside Supreme Court Premises, No Casualties Reported.

"Two terrorists of LeT killed - one of them was a Pakistani terrorist, who had a code name 'Tufail'. The other was Ishtiaq Lone from Tral who had joined recently," Kumar said.

The IGP further informed that two AK-56 rifles were found from the killed terrorists.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: After Lawrence Bishnoi, Arun Gawli Gang Connection Emerges in Late Punjabi Singer’s Death.

The encounter had begun in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district today morning.

In another encounter in Sopore on Monday, one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces.

As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he was identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan.

Earlier, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) 'commander' was killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)