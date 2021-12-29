Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): Two more unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

A total of three terrorists have been killed so far. Further details awaited. (ANI)

