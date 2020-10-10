Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Chingam area of Kulgam district on Saturday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Also Read | UP Road Accident | Bus Overturns in Aligarh’s Tappal Area, 3 Killed: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 10, 2020.

Security forces have recovered one M4 rifle and a pistol from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Eliminated in Kulgam Encounter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)