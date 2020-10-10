Kulgam, October 10:Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Chingam area of Kulgam district on Saturday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited.

