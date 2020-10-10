New Delhi, October 10: The overall number of global coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has topped 37 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,070,00, according to Worldometers. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,103,875 and the fatalities increased to 1,072,665. So far, 27,895,727 people have recovered from the disease around the world. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has cancelled the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, between US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, due to disagreement over the virtual format. "It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the commission said in a statement. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden Campaign Raises Over $12 Million After Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Debate.

An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Chingum area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, resulting in deaths of two ultras. After receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.