India News | J-K: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed on Monday.

The encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district.

The security forces that conducted the operation included 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam Police.

Earlier on May 19, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar. (ANI)

