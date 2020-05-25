India News | Mosques Remain Closed for Public on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi/Chennai [India], May 25 (ANI): With Eid-ul-Fitr being observed across most parts of the country on Monday, Mosques remained closed adhering to government's COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi remained closed for devotees on Monday amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The situation was similar at Chennai's Walajah Big Mosque in Triplicane as it remained closed for the faithful following government restrictions.

All places of worship are closed for public amid lockdown as per government guidelines. "All religious places or places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited," the MHA guidelines state.

Amid the lockdown, the usual rush at markets during the festive season was also missing.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.

This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

