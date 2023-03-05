Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Two youths were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing a young woman, police said.

The incident happened in the Dalgate area on Saturday, they said.

The two youths were riding a scooty and made inappropriate gestures and comments against the girl, a police spokesperson said.

The girl had posted about the incident on her social media account and subsequently also approached the Nehru Park police post with a written application, the spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged against the two accused and they were arrested, he said.

Their vehicle has also been seized and the youths will be produced in court for getting their police remand, he added.

Srinagar police reiterate its resolve to fight against harassment of women and the general public is advised to report all such incidents to police for action, the spokesperson said.

