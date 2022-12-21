Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has issued an advisory asking visitors not to take photos or videos of the revered shrine of Hazratbal here without permission.

J-K Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakshan Abdrabi has issued posters of the order which were put up around the shrine on Wednesday.

Also Read | Crypto Investors Alert! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Private Cryptos Will Trigger Next Financial Crisis if Allowed To Grow.

The diktat comes close on the heels of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in the old city prohibiting men and women from sitting together in the park of the mosque.

The chairperson of the board could not be immediately contacted for a comment.

Also Read | Markets Witness Marginal Drop for Second Day As Fresh COVID-19 Worries Spook Investors; Healthcare and IT End Up in Green.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)