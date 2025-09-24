Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): After massive protests in Ladakh over statehood demand, J-K Education Minister Sakina Itoo highlighted the challenges of working in the Union Territory on Wednesday, stressing that Jammu and Kashmir was powerful when it was a state.

"... Those who turned us into a Union Territory from a state should know how difficult it is for us to work. When Jammu and Kashmir was a state, it was a powerful state. Today, it is a UT. We face a lot of difficulties in working, there is no doubt about it...," Itoo told reporters here.

Also Read | Did Narendra Modi-Led Government Issue Advisory Asking Citizens To Avoid Cold Drinks as They Are Contaminated With Ebola Virus? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his disappointment on Wednesday over the unfulfilled promise of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks came after massive protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

Also Read | X vs Government of India: Karnataka High Court Rejects Elon Musk-Led X Corp's Plea, Upholds Centre's Authority To Block Social Media Content via Sahyog Portal.

Reacting to the violent protests in Ladakh, Chief Minister Abdullah stated that the people of Ladakh weren't even promised statehood, and they celebrated the status of Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, yet they feel "betrayed and angry" today.

CM Abdullah emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir has been demanding statehood democratically, peacefully, and responsibly, yet the promise remains unfulfilled, leaving its people feeling equally "betrayed and disappointed."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Ladakh wasn't even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly."

A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted as protesters clashed with the police.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike, issued a video and expressed sorrow for the violence in Leh, and called for peace to prevail.

He said, "I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during a protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalised and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers...This was youth's anger, a Gen-Z revolution..."

Sharing the video on X, Wangchuk said, "Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause."

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, "It is very unfortunate that everything has been mishandled. The way J&K is being mishandled, Ladakh is also being mishandled in a similar way. While this is true, we condemn violence and hope that the central government sitting in Delhi will sit down and talk with the people of Ladakh..."

There has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)