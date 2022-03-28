Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), March 28 (ANI): Accreditation to the Diplomat of National Board Courses in specialities like Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology and Paediatrics was given by the National Board of Examinations to Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital in Srinagar.

It has come up as a moment to rejoice especially for the PG medical aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir, as NBE programs will provide them with an opportunity to upgrade their skills.

Moreover, this accomplishment by the hospital will not just lead to the upgradation of its medical infrastructure but also the recruitment of more staff and specialist doctors under whose guidance the PG students will be trained.

While talking to ANI, Dr Bilquis, the Resident Medical officer of JLNM Hospital said, "NBE accreditation has helped us in a way that our hospital will now have Post Graduate (PG) students. Earlier too, the hospital was working 24x7 but, we used to face problems in finding doctors after 4 pm. But now when it has become a post-graduate institute, PG students will be available all the time along with our doctors. It will also benefit us in one more way as under NBE norms; our hospital will be provided two senior residents in each department in NHM (National Health Mission), which will add more manpower.'

She further added, "With the starting of postgraduate courses in our hospital, a significant improvement will be witnessed in inpatient care delivery."

In Jammu and Kashmir, DNB courses have also been introduced in the District Hospitals and the new Government Medical Colleges besides old government medical colleges and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). The motive is to strengthen the institutions, decongest the government medical colleges and address the shortage of specialists in the union territory.

While District Hospital Udhampur has been accredited in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, GMC Anantnag has been given accreditation in the Department of Psychiatry, ENT and Medicine.

Similarly, GMC Kathua has been accredited in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology and GMC Rajouri in the department of Anaesthesia.

Sub District Hospital Kupwara and District Hospital Kulgam have also managed to get accreditation in General Surgery from the National Board of Examinations.

While talking about the future endeavours, the Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad said, "We have applied for almost all district hospitals and you will see in the coming future that each hospital will become an academic hub. They will become training institutions as good as medical colleges. And this will take our health system to unimaginable heights. This will be the beginning of a robust tertiary level health system in each district." (ANI)

