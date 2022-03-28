OnePlus 10R specifications have been tipped online ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. The OnePlus 10 Pro India launch will take place on March 31, 2022, at 7:30 pm IST. OnePlus 10R will be introduced later this year and will sit below OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10R could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 phone, which was launched last week. OnePlus 10 Pro Price & Sale Date Leaked Online Ahead of Its India Launch: Report.

OnePlus 10R (Photo Credits: PriceBaba)

According to a report from PriceBaba, OnePlus might drop the alert slider that features on top-end OnePlus smartphones. PriceBaba has also shared an image that reveals a camera module similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 phone and missing an alert slider. OnePlus 10R is likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset might come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256Gb of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it could sport a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. OnePlus 10R is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

