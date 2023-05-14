Jabalpur/ Harda, May 14 (PTI) A total of five persons, including a BJP leader's son and three teenage boys, drowned in two incidents in Jabalpur and Harda districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

In Harda city, three boys aged between 14 years and 15 years ventured into Ajnal river to play in the water and drowned, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Archana Sharma told PTI.

After being alerted about the drownings, the official said, police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the river and handed them over to their families.

All local boys, the teenagers were identified as Sonu Baghel, Tilak Chaure and Mohit Bamne.

In Jabalpur, Atul Patel (23), the only son of former BJP district rural president Shiv Patel, along with his friends went to Tilwara Ghat to bathe in river Narmada, about 12 km from the district headquarters, Bargi area City Superintendent of Police Ankita Khaterkar told PTI.

She said Patel went deep into the water after seeing his friend Anurag Lodhi, who did not know swimming, sinking. However, both drowned, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

